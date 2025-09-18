A new telescope will find billions of asteroids, galaxies and stars

Rubin’s data will not stay on the mountaintop in Chile. Less than ten seconds after the LSST camera’s shutters close every day, everything will be transferred, through dedicated optical fibres, to computers at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in California (backups will go to data centres in France and Britain). At SLAC, an automated process will first clean up the images and carry out an initial analysis that will look for objects that have, say, appeared for the first time or significantly changed position or brightness since the previous night. These changes—there will probably be millions per night—will be quickly winnowed down (by more specialised algorithms) into a priority list and passed on to other observatories around the world who can then follow up with more detailed direct measurements of their own. All of this will happen autonomously. “There’s absolutely no way any human being could go through these alerts by eye," says Dr Guy. “There’s no way."