A once unstoppable luxury housing market is starting to crack
E.B. Solomont , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 01 Oct 2025, 07:15 am IST
Summary
Economic uncertainty has taken a toll on wealthy buyers and sellers.
Luxury homeowners who kept buying and selling real estate even as the overall housing market contracted in recent years are slowing their roll.
