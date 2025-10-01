A once unstoppable luxury housing market is starting to crack

Even properties at the very top of the luxury market—asking $10 million or more—are selling faster than they ever did, according to agents in the area. An estate in Carmel owned by the late Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay sold for $11.75 million in September, closing just two months after it was listed for $12 million. Ward said one of her clients planned to fly in to see the property three days after it hit the market, but it was already under contract by then so they never came.