A past US security pact is a cautionary tale for Ukraine’s mineral deal
Stephen Kalin , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 15 Mar 2025, 09:52 AM IST
Summary
- America’s decades-old commitment to protect Persian Gulf oil offers some perspective as Ukraine and the US close in on a minerals deal.
A mineral-rights deal that the Trump administration says will make the U.S. vested in Ukraine’s defense has an instructive historical precedent in Washington’s unofficial oil-for-security pact with Saudi Arabia.
