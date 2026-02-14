A pilot’s parents work to clear his name after the deadliest crash in decades
Christopher Kuo , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 14 Feb 2026, 01:57 pm IST
Summary
An American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter crashed, creating unlikely friendships and advocates
WASHINGTON—Tim and Sheri Lilley watched as a video on a large screen displayed the final seconds of their son’s life.
