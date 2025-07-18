A poignant new documentary follows two midwives in Myanmar
The winner of the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award at Sundance Film Festival, “Midwives” follows Hla and Nyo Nyo across a five-year period as they provide basic health care in Rakhine.
In the opening scene of “Midwives", Snow Hnin Ei Hlaing’s debut feature documentary, a young woman gives birth in a makeshift clinic in Myanmar. She is splayed out on a tarpaulin mat; an IV drip hangs from the bamboo roof. She groans as Hla, a midwife, examines her and Nyo Nyo, Hla’s apprentice, massages her abdomen. The camera lingers on the woman’s agonised expression and the baby’s face as it blinks into the light. Female onlookers start to chatter. Hla snaps: “I just told you bitches to shut up."