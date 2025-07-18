A poignant new documentary follows two midwives in Myanmar

Hla is the enigma at the centre of the film. It is never made clear why she risks her life to help the persecuted—she says only that they have nowhere else to go. She counts Nyo Nyo as a friend and celebrates Eid with her family. She tells them they should protest against the unfair treatment they receive at the hands of the government. At the same time, she frequently uses racist and derogatory language. “No matter how much I teach her she’ll always be just another kalar woman," she says of Nyo Nyo. Spitting through betel leaf, she repeats the slur used to describe Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. “They say kalars and cows are the same. She is one of them." As she feeds Nyo Nyo’s baby a spoonful of medicine, she says: “Take this, you little bitch." Moments later she returns to tenderly rubbing the baby’s back.