A political drama for the ages, opening soon in New York City

Yet if Mr Trump freezes more federal funds (he has already “terminated" a $16bn tunnel project linking New York and New Jersey) or if he sends soldiers and border-control agents to his former hometown, he would be taking on his own political risks. Badly disrupting the country’s largest city could have knock-on effects in the national economy. New York’s police (33,000 officers strong) and Democratic prosecutors will not take kindly to interlopers tear-gassing city neighbourhoods. And Mr Mamdani has proved that he is no slouch at the attention-grabbing arts of modern strategic communication. “Donald Trump is not prepared or experienced in dealing with someone like Zohran Mamdani," says Mitchell Moss, an urban policy scholar at New York University.