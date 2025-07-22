A populist party that began on YouTube helped disrupt Japan’s ruling coalition

Sanseito has pledged to limit immigration and curb the rights of foreigners living in Japan, whose numbers had grown to 3.5 million as of Feb. 1, according to Japan’s statistics bureau, from 1.7 million a decade earlier. Such an increase, while small in terms of Japan’s population of around 120 million, has been jarring for some Japanese, many of whom are also upset at high levels of tourism and foreign purchases pushing up real-estate prices, both of which Sanseito promised to rein in.