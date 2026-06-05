A new world order is emerging in global energy markets, creating both havoc and opportunity for investors.
A post-Iran war view on energy investing
SummaryOnce the war ends, there will still be a long period of adjustment as countries rebuild stockpiles and Middle East producers restore lost production.
A new world order is emerging in global energy markets, creating both havoc and opportunity for investors.
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