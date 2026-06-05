A post-Iran war view on energy investing

A new world order is emerging in global energy markets, creating both havoc and opportunity for investors.
A new world order is emerging in global energy markets, creating both havoc and opportunity for investors.
The Iran war’s historic disruption of oil-and-gas production and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has resulted in shortages and soaring prices. It has also set off a global rush to secure supplies.
The Iran war’s historic disruption of oil-and-gas production and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has resulted in shortages and soaring prices. It has also set off a global rush to secure supplies.
The chaos won’t be sorted out quickly. Even when the war ends, there will still be a long period of adjustment as countries rebuild stockpiles and Middle East producers restore lost production. Oil prices will be volatile and likely higher for a while. In the case of Qatar, it will be years before a portion of its liquefied natural gas shipments resume.
“The crisis in the gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is a defining moment for world energy that will reshape energy markets globally,” says S&P Global Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin, an energy historian.” It means a rethinking and new emphasis on energy security and resilience, a drive to develop new sources globally, an increase in investment, and a further push to electrification.”