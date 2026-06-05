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A post-Iran war view on energy investing

Patti Domm, Barrons
11 min read5 Jun 2026, 03:35 PM IST
People paddle along the shoreline as cargo ships are anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran
People paddle along the shoreline as cargo ships are anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran(AP)
Summary

Once the war ends, there will still be a long period of adjustment as countries rebuild stockpiles and Middle East producers restore lost production.

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A new world order is emerging in global energy markets, creating both havoc and opportunity for investors.

A new world order is emerging in global energy markets, creating both havoc and opportunity for investors.

The Iran war’s historic disruption of oil-and-gas production and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has resulted in shortages and soaring prices. It has also set off a global rush to secure supplies.

The Iran war’s historic disruption of oil-and-gas production and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has resulted in shortages and soaring prices. It has also set off a global rush to secure supplies.

The chaos won’t be sorted out quickly. Even when the war ends, there will still be a long period of adjustment as countries rebuild stockpiles and Middle East producers restore lost production. Oil prices will be volatile and likely higher for a while. In the case of Qatar, it will be years before a portion of its liquefied natural gas shipments resume.

“The crisis in the gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is a defining moment for world energy that will reshape energy markets globally,” says S&P Global Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin, an energy historian.” It means a rethinking and new emphasis on energy security and resilience, a drive to develop new sources globally, an increase in investment, and a further push to electrification.”

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Topics

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HomeGlobalA post-Iran war view on energy investing

A post-Iran war view on energy investing

Patti Domm, Barrons
11 min read5 Jun 2026, 03:35 PM IST
People paddle along the shoreline as cargo ships are anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran
People paddle along the shoreline as cargo ships are anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran(AP)
Summary

Once the war ends, there will still be a long period of adjustment as countries rebuild stockpiles and Middle East producers restore lost production.

Gift this article

A new world order is emerging in global energy markets, creating both havoc and opportunity for investors.

A new world order is emerging in global energy markets, creating both havoc and opportunity for investors.

The Iran war’s historic disruption of oil-and-gas production and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has resulted in shortages and soaring prices. It has also set off a global rush to secure supplies.

The Iran war’s historic disruption of oil-and-gas production and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has resulted in shortages and soaring prices. It has also set off a global rush to secure supplies.

The chaos won’t be sorted out quickly. Even when the war ends, there will still be a long period of adjustment as countries rebuild stockpiles and Middle East producers restore lost production. Oil prices will be volatile and likely higher for a while. In the case of Qatar, it will be years before a portion of its liquefied natural gas shipments resume.

“The crisis in the gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is a defining moment for world energy that will reshape energy markets globally,” says S&P Global Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin, an energy historian.” It means a rethinking and new emphasis on energy security and resilience, a drive to develop new sources globally, an increase in investment, and a further push to electrification.”

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalA post-Iran war view on energy investing
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