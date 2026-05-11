A prolonged Iran crisis could irreversibly damage Gulf states

The energy sector is not the only one desperate for a lasting deal. Take travel and tourism, which accounted for more than 11% of pre-war Gulf gdp (and an even larger share in the uae). Though few tourists are arriving in the Gulf, transit traffic has kept their airlines in business. Emirates, the largest of the bunch, moved a total of 4.7m passengers in March and April. That is only around 50% of the Dubai-based carrier’s usual load—but still arguably better than one would expect from an airline whose hub has been repeatedly bombed. On recent flights to Doha, Dubai and Riyadh, your correspondent found cabins nearly full.