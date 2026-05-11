A prolonged Iran crisis could irreversibly damage Gulf states

What began as a temporary ceasefire has now lasted almost as long as the fighting that preceded it. America and Iran are nearing the sixth week of a truce announced on April 8th. Many in the Gulf had hoped it would bring a swift end to the war, and to the economic disruption it has caused. Instead they find themselves in limbo. The war may be paused, despite a few skirmishes in the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates (uae). But there is no lasting peace either—and thus almost no traffic through the strait.