‘A Rubik’s cube in the sky’: Israel struggles to defend against drones
Anat Peled , Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 22 Jul 2024, 04:30 PM IST
SummaryAn attack on Tel Aviv attributed to Yemen’s Houthis has exposed a hole in Israel’s high-tech air defenses.
KIRYAT SHMONA, Israel—On Friday, Israel’s vaunted aerial-defense system tracked 65 rockets fired across its northern border by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, intercepting some and letting the rest fall harmlessly into open areas.
