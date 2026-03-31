A Russian tanker carrying 730,000 barrels of oil is expected to dock in the northern Cuban port of Matanzas on Monday, bringing some brief relief to the fuel-starved island as its economy comes to a grinding halt.
A Russian tanker tests the limits of Trump’s Cuba squeeze
SummaryPrivate-import efforts have hit a snag after Cuba blocked fuel for the U.S. Embassy.
A Russian tanker carrying 730,000 barrels of oil is expected to dock in the northern Cuban port of Matanzas on Monday, bringing some brief relief to the fuel-starved island as its economy comes to a grinding halt.
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