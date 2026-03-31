A Russian tanker tests the limits of Trump’s Cuba squeeze

The relief brought by the Russian tanker will be small and will take weeks to reach the places where it is needed most, said Jorge Piñón, an expert on Cuban energy at the University of Texas. The crude must be refined and then the oil products shipped to priority areas, a process that Piñón estimates will take upward of 30 days. It is but a momentary respite for the hard-pressed island. “I don’t see a second tanker on the horizon,” Piñón said.