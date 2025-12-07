A small Minnesota town defends Somali residents as critical to the economy
Summary
A sweeping fraud scandal has put the spotlight on places like Willmar, where Somalis run businesses and work at the Jennie-O turkey plant.
WILLMAR, Minn.—Nearly 30 years ago in this small agricultural town, resident Pablo Obregon did a double take at a group waiting for the bus downtown on the first day of school. They were Somali children.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story