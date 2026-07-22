A smart strategy for Trump accounts: plan to convert to a roth IRA

When it comes to the conversion, the key is to be aware of the Kiddie Tax. The Kiddie Tax may apply to children who are under 18 with over $2,700 in unearned income, along with 18-year-olds and full-time students between the age of 19 and 23 when their earned income isn’t providing more than half of their own support. The Kiddie Tax essentially means unearned income above $2,700 will be taxed at the parents’ rate.