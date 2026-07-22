A smart strategy for Trump accounts: plan to convert to a roth IRA

Trump Accounts are here and they offer some significant advantages. For young parents, they can be a great way to kick-start their children’s nest egg. Children born between 2025 and 2028 are usually eligible to receive a one-time $1,000 seed deposit from the government.
These accounts have features that are somewhat similar to a traditional IRA. Technically, they are a type of traditional IRA! However, there is no tax break for contributing to the accounts. Contributions are usually made with after-tax dollars and then sheltered from taxes during the growth period, which ends in the year the child turns 18.
There is a maximum contribution of $5,000 a year to these accounts and contributions can be made by parents and relatives. Employers can also contribute and have their own maximum contribution amount of $2,500. However, this would count toward the total maximum of $5,000. The initial $1,000 seed deposit for those born between 2025 and 2028 doesn’t count against the annual contribution limit.