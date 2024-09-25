A spectre looms over Hong Kong’s property market

Unlike the mainland, the city has not undergone fierce campaigns against superstition. The dead are hurriedly removed from premises, heightening a sense that they are to be feared. People in big cities are also more likely to live and die on their own in unhappy circumstances. A study in 2023 found that 41% of elderly people surveyed in Hong Kong were socially isolated. Hong Kong’s rapidly evolving cityscape conjures apparitions, too. The turnover of tenants and buildings results in a greater fear of skeletons lurking in the closet.