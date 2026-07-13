A squeezed China is trying to wring more from its state assets

Before long, people started talking of the “Yueyang model”. Yueyang was not doing anything particularly radical, but it had a few ongoing projects that fitted the central government’s bill. In one, it reclaimed operating rights to a series of lakes in the Junshan district—previously divided up and poorly managed—and consolidated them in one new state entity. That had the effect of raising the value of the fishing rights. In another, it took a failed development, a group of low-lying buildings planned as a tourist destination, and converted them into a human-resources complex. It has attracted about 80 tenants, including recruiters, trainers and back-office companies. Instead of just collecting rent, the municipal company managing the complex sometimes takes stakes in the businesses, hoping to share in their future growth.