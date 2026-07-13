A squeezed China is trying to wring more from its state assets

The physical transformation is stunning. The area covers three square kilometres—roughly the size of New York’s Central Park—and until recently featured dilapidated buildings, messy markets and a run-down harbour. Crucially, these properties were almost all owned by local authorities and many lay unused. The city has converted streets into attractive pedestrian spaces, renovated the buildings and spruced up the waterfront. Restaurants, shops and hotels have opened up in the new digs, generating rent for municipal coffers. On a recent summer evening, tourists and locals flocked to outdoor tables. A local official who has helped oversee the project told Chaguan that his mission was far from accomplished: “The next big challenge is to make money.”