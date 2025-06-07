A star-crossed bromance comes apart at the seams

For a period, it had been a mutually beneficial relationship, in addition to the genuine affection the men appeared to have for each other. Musk had spent more than $300 million on the 2024 election, much of it to elect Trump. His penchant for attracting controversy often rivaled even Trump’s, taking some heat off the president. Musk’s proximity to the president allowed him to install allies across the government and play a key role influencing policies, including many that would affect his own companies.