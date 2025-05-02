A superpower crunch over Taiwan is coming

Unfortunately, the trade war is having the opposite effect. In 2024 Mr Trump said that if China tried to invade Taiwan he would impose tariffs: “I’m going to tax you, at 150% to 200%." Today tariffs are at 145%. America has shot its bolt. The trade war is about who can take the most pain and that is a fight China will fancy it can win. Protectionism is also harming America’s allies. Taiwan faces a levy of 32% and Mr Trump is pressing TSMC to shift plants to America. Australia, Japan and South Korea face tariffs and demands to decouple from China, a large trading partner. No Asian country is about to break its security alliance with America: none has an alternative, as our interview with South Korea’s outgoing prime minister explains. But countries will be even more queasy about being dragged into a fight over Taiwan.