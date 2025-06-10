A surprising power shift inside Hamas
Its remaining hardmen inside Gaza are losing their grip
THE NARROW tunnel still reeked of decomposing bodies. A section was blocked by rubble created by two Israeli air strikes on May 13th. The tunnel was only opened by Israeli troops when they reached the spot, at the entrance to the European Hospital in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, nearly four weeks later. Five bodies were found in a small underground room beneath the emergency ward of the main hospital in Gaza’s second-largest city. On June 8th one was identified as that of Muhammad Sinwar, the military chief of Hamas.