A Syrian death factory gives up its secrets

Over the following months, the body count grew larger. Nafieh’s team of workers brought in a bulldozer and other equipment to dig ever larger graves. The refrigerator trucks kept arriving with bodies, some of them bruised from beatings, others with marks around their necks, many of them tagged with numbers. Sometimes the bodies were in body bags, sometimes they were uncovered, according to Nafieh and a second former official involved in the burials, Youssef Obeid, who drove a bulldozer at the site.