Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump’s nominee for Fed chair, faced pointed questions Tuesday at his Senate Banking Committee confirmation hearing, with lawmakers zeroing in on his lack of investment disclosures, his stance on Fed independence and, of course, inflation.
A tale of two indexes: Which inflation metric should you trust?
SummaryThe consumer price index reigns supreme when it comes to tracking inflation—except for the Federal Reserve. Here’s why the central bank opts for a lesser-known measure.
Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump’s nominee for Fed chair, faced pointed questions Tuesday at his Senate Banking Committee confirmation hearing, with lawmakers zeroing in on his lack of investment disclosures, his stance on Fed independence and, of course, inflation.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More