A tale of two indexes: Which inflation metric should you trust?

Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump’s nominee for Fed chair, faced pointed questions Tuesday at his Senate Banking Committee confirmation hearing, with lawmakers zeroing in on his lack of investment disclosures, his stance on Fed independence and, of course, inflation.
Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump’s nominee for Fed chair, faced pointed questions Tuesday at his Senate Banking Committee confirmation hearing, with lawmakers zeroing in on his lack of investment disclosures, his stance on Fed independence and, of course, inflation.
While the public watches the consumer price index (CPI) to follow inflation, the Federal Reserve spends its time tracking a different set of initials: PCE.
While the public watches the consumer price index (CPI) to follow inflation, the Federal Reserve spends its time tracking a different set of initials: PCE.
The personal consumption expenditures price index, a monthly measure of the prices Americans pay for goods and services, is the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation and a key input in its interest-rate decisions.
Damjan Pfajfar, vice president in the research department at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, said the central bank prefers the PCE because it provides a “broader measure of inflation.” Speaking with Barron’s on April 17, he said PCE is a “more accurate reflection of what consumers are actually spending.”
Compared with the CPI, which only includes urban consumers, the PCE also measures rural households and spending done on behalf of consumers, including employer-provided health insurance, Medicare and Medicaid. With monthly updating of its weightings—the relative importance of different sectors—the index also better reflects shifts in consumer behavior, such as substituting pricier options for lower-cost alternatives. CPI weights are updated once a year.
That’s great for the Fed, but why does it matter for investors? The simple answer is this: What matters to the Fed matters to investors. When PCE comes in hot, as it has over recent months, the central bank is more reluctant to lower interest rates. That’s reflected in outlooks among economists, many of whom have revised their outlooks away from rate cuts through the end of the year.
Understanding the PCE-CPI wedge
Despite their differences, the two measures have moved largely in tandem over the past 25 years, reflecting the fact that PCE relies heavily on CPI data. Still, they can paint slightly different pictures of inflation, with PCE typically running about 40 basis points, or 0.4 percentage point, below CPI on average.
That “wedge,” as economists typically refer to it, has consequences for the Fed’s rate decisions. As inflation surged in 2021 and 2022, lower PCE readings created less urgency for the Fed to raise rates and counteract what it at the time referred to as transitory inflation.
Still, Caldwell said that teasing out the impact of the PCE-CPI gap isn’t as simple as swapping one for the other over a particular period.
“The counterfactual only makes sense if the Fed was targeting CPI all along (i.e. at least since 2012, when the inflation target was formally introduced), in which case inflation expectations would probably have been somewhat lower going into the pandemic,” he said.
The dynamic between PCE and CPI is also subject to change. Beginning last November, the usual relationship has reversed, with PCE coming in between 10 to 40 basis points higher than CPI each month.
Economists disagree on what sector is primarily driving that wedge. Caldwell said that housing, which is more heavily weighted in CPI, is probably the largest single driver of the recent reversal.
“Over the past 1½ years, housing inflation has slowed by around two percentage points, driving around 0.3 percentage points in PCE inflation reduction but a larger 0.6 percentage point [change] in CPI inflation reduction,” he said.
Pfajfar argued that while housing typically drives the PCE-CPI wedge, recent shifts in information technology, which is more heavily weighted in PCE, are likely the primary force behind the current reversal. But those broad weightings don’t tell the whole story. Even within IT spending, PCE and CPI have different weights on specific subsectors.
Computer software and accessories, which has seen nearly 12% inflation over the past year, makes up a larger share of PCE’s information technology sector. CPI gives more weight to smartphone prices, which have deflated over the past year.
The Cleveland Fed’s Center for Inflation Research is projecting month-over-month PCE to increase 0.58% in March, nearly 30 basis points below the latest CPI figure.
Stephen Brown, chief North America economist for Capital Economics, wrote in a recent note that most of the factors driving the “unusual situation of core PCE inflation being higher than core CPI inflation should reverse by the turn of the year.”
Write to Elijah Nicholson-Messmer at elijah.nicholson-messmer@barrons.com