‘A ticking time bomb’: In Syrian camps, fears of an Islamic State revival

AL-HOL, Syria—A recent security sweep inside a sprawling fenced refugee camp holding 44,000 people turned up a raft of weapons, dozens of Islamic State militants and a Yazidi woman who had been held by the group for nearly 10 years.

For many, the horrors of Islamic State ended when a U.S.-led military campaign collapsed the group’s self-styled caliphate in 2019. But five years later, tens of thousands of civilians are still being kept in camps including in Al-Hol, which are filled with the families of Islamic State militants and others inadvertently swept up in the chaos of northeast Syria.

The camps are part of a bigger problem. Some 9,000 Islamic State fighters are being held separately in a network of detention centers in the same region.

The camps and detention centers are guarded by the Syrian Democratic Forces, the Kurdish-led force that joined with the U.S. to fight Islamic State and is now supported by American troops.

The immediate challenge for the U.S. and its international partners is to ease the humanitarian plight of the camps’ residents and combat Islamic State’s stubborn efforts to radicalize the population.

But the more daunting question is how to ensure thousands of the camps’ residents and imprisoned fighters are repatriated to their home countries before the region is racked by further turmoil. If a future U.S. administration were to pull its support for the Syrian Democratic Forces, or withdraw American forces, security at the camps and detention centers could collapse, potentially sparking a revival of Islamic State.

Concerns about an Islamic State resurgence extend beyond the Middle East. U.S. officials believe a terrorist attack Friday on a concert hall in a Moscow suburb that killed at least 133 people was carried out by a branch of Islamic State based in Afghanistan, known as ISIS-K.

“Absolutely Al-Hol is a ticking time bomb because it is one of the most miserable places on earth," said Dana Stroul, a former senior Pentagon official for the Middle East.

The potential triggers for that time bomb could come in different forms.

In October 2019, then-President Donald Trump called for the complete withdrawal of American forces from Syria, sending shudders through the U.S. military before he reversed course and opted to retain some 900 troops in the country. It is unclear what Trump’s position on Syria would be if he returns to the White House next year.

A potential threat to the security of the camps is the animosity between the Syrian Kurds and Turkey, which has repeatedly bombed their forces and mounted incursions into Syria. The Syrian Kurds have warned they may need to redirect their guards to other missions if they come under a sustained Turkish attack.

Iraq’s fraught politics is another wild card. A move by hard-line Shiite politicians in Baghdad to evict the 2,500 U.S. troops in Iraq could undermine the Pentagon’s effort to logistically support its more modest effort in northeast Syria.

Compounding the U.S. predicament is the absence of any fallback plan for housing the displaced civilians and detaining the fighters if the U.S. leaves Syria and its Syrian partner drops the mission.

Neither the U.S. nor its international allies want to hand over the facilities to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whose regime has been accused of massive human-rights abuses. Nor have there been any discussions to transfer the facilities to the United Nations, which has no presence in what is effectively a semiautonomous region that is beyond the control of the Damascus authorities.

“We have literally been having this conversation since 2019," said Devorah Margolin of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, a Washington-based think tank. “The pressing questions now are what can we do to make the international community understand that repatriation must happen more quickly and what’s Plan B if the U.S. does leave?"

The Al-Hol refugee camp dates back decades. But its population—together with the nearby Roj facility—swelled to more than 60,000 after Islamic State’s last stand at the Syrian town of Baghouz in the Euphrates River Valley.

The total population of the two camps, now 46,500, includes women who married into Islamic State or were forced to have children with the group’s fighters. More than half of the camps’ residents are under the age of 12. There is also a small population of men whose degree of affiliation with Islamic State isn’t always known, according to State Department officials.

Children are particularly vulnerable. Only a quarter of the children in camps receive regular educational instruction, State Department officials say.

In the fall of 2022, camp guards made a horrific discovery, according to U.S. officials: the heads of two Egyptian girls, one 12, and another 13, in the camp sewer.

Cassandra Bodart, a Belgian woman at the Roj camp, wants to return home but hasn’t been able to. She lost her child in a bombing during the war, she said, and the whereabouts of her husband, an Islamic State fighter, are unknown. Belgium has thus far refused to take her back. She complains about the lack of electricity, but her biggest concern is security. “I don’t feel safe," she said.

While the State Department says violent crime has since gone down over the past year, a report from a U.N. human-rights expert who visited Al-Hol in July 2023 described a perilous atmosphere.

“Insecurity pervades daily life in the camp, and incidents of violence, including murder, physical harm, intimidation and sexual assault occur with some regularly, with no investigation or measures in place to prevent recurrence," the U.N. report said.

A persistent human-rights worry has been the separation of hundreds of preteen boys, who are brought to all-male facilities because of concerns they could become security risks or coerced into having sex with women to give birth to the next generation of Islamic State fighters, officials in Al-Hol said. The separations have stoked fears among families and prompted some mothers to try to hide their male children to keep them safe, the U.N. expert reported.

A State Department official said the U.S. is urging that the boys only be taken away from their mothers after an “exhaustive determination there is a security imperative for it."

A parallel network of 22 detention centers for Islamic State fighters has its own challenges. Security has been improved at a major prison in Hasakah, Syria, where Islamic State militants, armed with car bombs, attempted to bust out in January 2022. The U.S. helped put down that prison break with airstrikes, but a Pentagon Inspector General report last year said that eight prison facilities required “immediate improvements" and that programs to train Syrian guards for both the detention centers and camps were behind schedule.

The longer-term solution is to winnow the populations in the camps and detention centers. But repatriations are painstakingly slow and many countries are reluctant to take back their citizens.

Over the past three years, about 10,200 people at Al-Hol and Roj have been repatriated. State Department officials say they hope to repatriate several thousand more this year, including 600 to 700 who are non-Iraqi and non-Syrian. They have been far harder to repatriate.

Nearly 800 fighters, mostly Iraqis, have been sent to their countries over the past three years, though some 9,000 fighters remain. They include 1,800 who came from outside Syria and Iraq to join Islamic State and who have proved to be most difficult to send home. Last year, the U.S. repatriated only 17 Saudi fighters of this group.

This year it is trying to do much better, though State Department officials say much depends on efforts by the U.S.’s Syrian-Kurdish partners to identify potential candidates for repatriation in a timely way in their sprawling network of prisons.

More than 75 nations are represented in the camps, including about 100 Uyghur fighters and about 1,500 Uyghur civilians, who can’t be returned to China because of human-rights concerns. About 40 Americans have been returned from the camps, including nearly a dozen who faced prosecution in the U.S.

Ninety-nine Kyrgyz women and children were repatriated from the camps earlier this year.

Russia has repatriated 448 individuals from Syria since 2019, the majority of whom were returned from northeast Syria, including the Al-Hol and the Roj camps, according to a database Margolin prepared.

About 2,000 Russian citizens remain in the camps and detention centers, mainly women and children, according to U.S. officials. The U.S. isn’t involved in Russian repatriations.

The top U.S. military commander in the region, Gen. Erik Kurilla, who visited Al-Hol and Roj camps earlier this month, emphasized the need to shrink the camps. “This requires the continued effort of the international community to return these families to their countries of origin," he said.

That, however, would still leave the need for a long-term solution.

“The reality is that Al-Hol existed before 2019. Al-Hol will continue to exist," the State Department official said. “We don’t know exactly what the long-term numbers are going to look like, but there are going to be people in and around Al-Hol for a long period of time."

