‘A ticking time bomb’: In Syrian camps, fears of an Islamic State revival
Gordon Lubold , Michael R. Gordon , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 25 Mar 2024, 08:26 AM IST
SummaryThe US and its allies are struggling to repatriate civilians and militants as security risks grow.
AL-HOL, Syria—A recent security sweep inside a sprawling fenced refugee camp holding 44,000 people turned up a raft of weapons, dozens of Islamic State militants and a Yazidi woman who had been held by the group for nearly 10 years.
