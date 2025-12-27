RAROTONGA, Cook Islands—In October, a U.S. research vessel arrived in this remote South Pacific nation to capture high-definition images of the seafloor. A few weeks later, a Chinese ship arrived to do the same thing.
A tiny pacific paradise is gaming the US-China rivalry over minerals
SummaryThe Cook Islands—population 15,000—are being courted by the two superpowers as they hunt for more rare earths, and could stand to reap a windfall.
