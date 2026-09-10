A tiny shift in the inflation rate could decide the Fed’s next move

A single reading of consumer prices Friday morning could determine whether the Federal Reserve raises interest rates next week.
Fed officials have been divided all summer over whether interest rates are high enough to bring inflation down to their 2% goal. Price readings were firmer than expected through the spring before easing in June and July. Friday’s consumer-price index report, from the Labor Department, will show whether that improvement marks the turn most officials have been forecasting or another false start for an inflation rate that has run above target for five years.