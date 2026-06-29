A trade deal Trump should reaffirm

“We don’t need anything that Canada has, we don’t need anything that Mexico has,” President Trump told reporters this month as he ruminated on the possibility that he might soon terminate the 2020 U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. He could try, but not without legal challenges and not without losing crucial support in Texas and Middle America.

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Washington, Ottawa and Mexico City on Wednesday will have the chance to renew formally the USMCA—a slightly modified version of the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement—for another 16 years. North American economic integration has been good for all three countries. Cross border duty-free commerce in goods and services on the continent was $1.9 trillion in 2025, up from $297 billion in 1993.

If the president is serious about killing the USMCA, this would be the perfect time to pull the trigger. Yet with the peso trading stronger than 17.5 to the dollar, markets seem to be betting on TACO, “Trump always chickens out.” Yes, he wants to go down in history as the most protectionist president since Herbert Hoover. But he doesn’t want to actually be Hoover, as he said when announcing the recent memorandum of understanding with Iran aimed at opening the Strait of Hormuz.

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The Canadian and Mexican trade ministers have already sent letters to their USMCA counterparts indicating that they wish to extend the agreement. Mr. Trump is playing hard to get because uncertainty suits him. Sign the extension and his threats become irrelevant. Don’t sign it and he stays at the table for the next two years, pushing for higher levels of U.S. protectionism and bluffing away. One of his recent asks is that 50% of duty-free vehicles be made in the U.S. vs. what is effectively a 40% requirement in the current agreement.

The U.S. president has less leverage than he pretends. Under the agreement, which his first administration negotiated, a failure to reach consensus this week changes nothing. The pact stays in place, as is. Negotiations could go on for months. If no agreement is reached this year, the existing deal remains in effect and the parties meet next year to try again. The same process could continue annually for 10 years. If by 2036 there is no extension, the agreement would be terminated.

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True, any USMCA partner can exit with six-months’ notice. If Mr. Trump believes that he, rather than Congress, holds the power under the Constitution to withdraw the U.S. from the pact, he could give notice tomorrow.

He hasn’t and isn’t likely to, and not only because he would probably find himself in court and would probably lose. He is looking at the political risks. Even the true believer in economic isolationism isn’t deaf to the constituencies it would harm. Many are part of his base.

It would help if Mexico and Canada displayed a deeper commitment to preserving and deepening continental free trade. But the best hope of keeping North American integration alive is American farmers, ranchers and businesses, whose investors, workers and customers are the beneficiaries of the globally competitive region.

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U.S. agriculture produces more every year than Americans and their livestock can eat. In 2025 the value of its exports across the northern and southern borders reached almost $59 billion, more than one-third of total U.S. ag exports. Nothing would make Canadian and Mexican farmers happier than an end to the USMCA and the competition from the highly efficient American food producers they face. U.S. agriculture and Republican senators across the heartland are begging Mr. Trump to preserve that market access.

American manufacturing also has a lot at stake. In public comments delivered to the U.S. trade representative in November, the National Association of Manufacturers called the USMCA “the most pro-U.S. manufacturing trade agreement in history.” The association said the pact has “boosted manufacturing in the U.S. to unparalleled levels.” North American manufacturing output, it noted, now accounts for close to one-third of global gross domestic product, almost double China’s share.

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Mr. Trump has flirted with replacing the USMCA with two bilateral agreements. But that would require congressional approval. It would also undermine the benefits of regional integration. Continental “co-production” is the secret sauce that makes U.S. manufacturing a powerhouse. As NAM explains, “inputs, parts, components and sub-assemblies move across our northern and southern borders several times” among original equipment manufacturers and direct and indirect suppliers, “in a well-oiled sequence honed through decades of supply chain optimization throughout North America.”

USMCA has made American manufacturing more competitive globally. “The productivity advantages, supported by preferential trade and investment with Mexico and Canada under the USMCA, remain critical,” NAM says. In 2024 Canada and Mexico bought “more U.S.-manufactured goods than the next ten trading partners combined” and “nearly six times more than China.”

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Hmmmm. Herbert Trump. It has a ring to it.

Write to O’Grady@wsj.com.