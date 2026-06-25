A Turkish arms sale leads to a face-off between Trump and Congress

U.S. officials have conditioned the sale of the F-35 to Turkey and its readmission to the program on whether Turkey would get rid of the S-400. U.S. officials are concerned the S-400, one of the most advanced in the Russian air-defense array, could gather data about the F-35, including its radar signature, and send it to Moscow. The integration of the Russian system into NATO air defenses, along with the potential presence of Russian personnel, also raised concerns among Western defense officials.