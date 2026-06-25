A Turkish arms sale leads to a face-off between Trump and Congress

The Trump administration is in a standoff with a Democratic lawmaker who is blocking a proposed $750 million sale of jet engines to Turkey over concerns about the country’s ties to Russia.
Rep. Gregory Meeks (D., N.Y.) is holding up the sale to Turkey—an important NATO ally that is hosting a summit meeting of the alliance next month—because the country continues to hold a Russian S-400 air-defense system that it bought roughly a decade ago.
It is longstanding practice for the executive branch to secure the approval of key lawmakers to go ahead with such sales, though the administration could press ahead despite the hold, a person familiar with the matter said.
The face-off at a sensitive time illustrates how Turkey’s purchase of the air-defense system continues to cloud its relations with the U.S. despite its important bases and role as a mediator in talks to end the wars in Iran and Ukraine. Critics worry the Russian system could gather key information on U.S. technology if used side by side, an issue that has also stymied Turkey’s attempts to buy advanced American F-35 fighters.