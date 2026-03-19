TAPALPA, Mexico—An American citizen now appears to be in charge of Mexico’s most powerful drug cartel, potentially complicating U.S. efforts to eradicate the narcotics trade here.
A US citizen now runs Mexico’s top drug cartel—and targeting him is complicated
SummaryThe California-born stepson of the late kingpin Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera, known for his brutality, enjoys constitutional protections.
TAPALPA, Mexico—An American citizen now appears to be in charge of Mexico’s most powerful drug cartel, potentially complicating U.S. efforts to eradicate the narcotics trade here.
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