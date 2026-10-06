A viewer’s guide to Warren Buffett’s nightly trips down the YouTube rabbit hole

Feeling guilty about spending hours each day watching YouTube?
Feeling guilty about spending hours each day watching YouTube?
Don’t be. Warren Buffett is right there with you.
Don’t be. Warren Buffett is right there with you.
Glenn Close clips. Commercials from the 1950s. Paul Anka videos. The famed investor can’t get enough.
Buffett enjoys speeches by complete unknowns. He’s a fan of Berkshire Hathaway’s own content, too, proud of how it performs on the video platform. He watches it all, nearly every evening, usually from a recliner in his Omaha home.
“Warren’s range is broad,” says Sharon Osberg, a close friend and frequent viewing companion. “It can be the silliest things.”
Buffett also goes down random rabbit holes—just like us! The next day he’ll come into his office, gushing about a moving amateur rendition of “My Way.”
In August, Osberg visited Buffett’s home in Omaha. They spent hours on YouTube.
“We watched a really good documentary on Roy Cohn,” she says. “And the Uzbekistan version of America’s Got Talent.”
That would be O’zbekiston Got Talent. It’s unclear if Buffett is one of the channel’s 34,500 subscribers.
Buffett, who recently turned 96 and stepped down as Berkshire’s chairman, declined to comment about his YouTube habits.
For much of his life, Buffett has been slow to embrace technology. It took years for him to get an iPhone, and he still has others send and receive his emails. When it comes to YouTube, though, he’s firmly in the cultural zeitgeist. Last year, YouTube became the most-watched video provider on televisions in the U.S., with people now enjoying YouTube on TV sets rather than on phones or other devices.
That’s exactly how Buffett watches it—on an enormous television in his home. At the office, he’s known for poring over annual reports, searching for nuggets that can lead to a profitable investment. Mornings are dedicated to CNBC. Evenings, though, are all about YouTube. The content is hardly ever related to investing or finance, friends say, to their amusement.
In January, Buffett handed over his role as the company’s chief executive officer, but he’s remained involved in investment decisions. Over the past year or so, Berkshire Hathaway has become a major shareholder of YouTube’s parent, Alphabet, accumulating a stake worth about $38 billion.
His passion for YouTube has to be the secret reason why Berkshire became so bullish on Alphabet, right? Nah, he just really likes watching the clips, friends say. Often, they relate to his lifelong passions: show tunes, railroads, the big-band era, Nebraska and early Frank Sinatra performances from the 1930s.
Friends joke that he’s such an expert at navigating the platform that YouTube’s management would benefit from a tutorial.
Buffett is a fan of other kinds of entertainment, too, especially Turner Classic Movies. The channel sometimes features “12 Angry Men,” a longtime Buffett favorite, starring Henry Fonda, another Omaha native.
Buffett doesn’t engage with his entertainment quite like the rest of us, though. Recently, he forgot where TCM was on his cable box. Then it hit him: “2 to the 8th” he told someone. What Buffett meant was that TCM was on channel 256 of his cable box. (Perhaps he’s not like us, after all.)
Some may be surprised that the greatest modern-day investor spends his evenings watching clips of Bill Murray movies, including “Lost in Translation,” another favorite. Buffett sometimes has personal connections to the entertainers, which helps explain at least some of the passion. Murray is a longtime Berkshire Hathaway shareholder who has attended the company’s annual meetings.
“He really makes me laugh,” Murray told CNBC earlier this year. “Big, body laughs.”
But Buffett isn’t the only legendary investor known to unwind with unexpected diversions. His longtime partner and friend, the late Charlie Munger, was known to end the day with an episode of “Seinfeld” along with a good book.
“I do like a bunch of self-centered people making the wrong decisions,” Munger told an interviewer about the show. “It’s not really about nothing.”
Lately, Buffett has been turning to YouTube to remember Munger, who died in 2023. He’s been viewing Munger’s speeches, including a 2018 talk at the University of Michigan, marveling at his wit and wisdom, colleagues and friends say.
“You feel the bond between the two of them as he watches Charlie,” Osberg says. “It’s really quite something.”
Write to Gregory Zuckerman at Gregory.Zuckerman@wsj.com