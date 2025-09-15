A Wall Street wheeze makes a surprising comeback

Trumpworld has always been beguiled by SPACs. Before Donald Trump’s recent adventures into crypto and ETFs, the president took Truth Social, his social network, public by merging with a SPAC. Others in his orbit are now cashing in. Devin Nunes, boss of Truth Social and an adviser to the president, launched a SPAC of his own in May. GrabAGun, an online arms dealer, will soon combine with a SPAC run by Omeed Malik, another Trump acolyte. When the deal closes, Donald Trump junior will join the board. GrabAGun’s prospects are bright given “the insanity that’s going on in the world", he recently told CNBC. You can say that again.