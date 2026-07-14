A wave of Iranian nationalism is drowning out its diplomats

A wave of nationalist fervor in Iran is creating a difficult atmosphere for the country’s diplomats, making it harder to agree to U.S. terms to permanently end the fighting and secure much needed relief from sanctions.
The regime, rocked by protests early this year and still deeply unpopular with much of the Iranian public, fanned patriotic sentiment to rally support during the heaviest days of the war and amplified it during the recent funeral of its slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Now, hard-line lawmakers, broadcasters and other vocal factions are leveraging those emotions to box in Tehran’s negotiators and limit their capacity to cut deals with the U.S.
The dynamic is contributing to America’s inability to open the Strait of Hormuz, the most immediate goal of the preliminary deal to wind down the war that President Trump signed nearly a month ago and one nationalist critics say sells out Iran’s interests.