A wavering Warsh comes to the Fed

There are several ideas he has adhered to throughout his career. Warsh has consistently argued that the Fed’s mandate should be narrow, on the basis that a wide and overarching mandate threatens the institution’s credibility. He has long believed that large-scale asset purchases should only be used during crisis and in moderation due to the risk that they can be used to fund a profligate Treasury. He has stuck to preferring limited bank regulation and a limited scope for the Fed, one that doesn’t pay heed to climate change or include policies focused on buoying disadvantaged communities by fostering a tight labor market. Warsh’s distaste for overconfidence in models and technocratic expertise has also held throughout his career.