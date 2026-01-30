A weak dollar could spell trouble for Trump, and the next Fed chair
Summary
Additional inflation, triggered by a continued slide in the currency, could prevent the bank from cutting rates, as Trump wants it to.
The weakening dollar could turn out to be a problem for both Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve, even though the president told reporters in Iowa that the currency is “doing great."
