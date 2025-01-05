A weakened Iran prepares to face Trump 2.0

The demonstrations are becoming increasingly politicized, with some people criticizing the regime for being too focused on its ideological agenda and not enough on the economy. “Enough of the warmongering, our table is empty," read a banner carried by protesting retirees in the city of Ahvaz. “Leave the veil alone and think about us," said another banner, in a photo that was published on Dec. 29 by the Free Union of Iranian Workers, a group of Iranian trade unions.