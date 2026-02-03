A who’s WHO of groups to quit

The administration’s withdrawal from many other international organizations won’t be meaningful in the long run unless coupled by legislative actions to reinforce them. Congress should, where possible, repeal any laws that authorize membership. Given that the State Department sees some of these organizations as “a threat to our nation’s sovereignty, freedoms, and general prosperity," the administration should make clear to America’s friends and allies that their departure from these organizations will be looked upon favorably. Israel has been a model in this regard, announcing its exit from seven of the same organizations; it is also considering a departure from the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change. Other countries may need some prodding.