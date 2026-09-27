A World War II-era feud is threatening a pivotal alliance for Ukraine

Moscow has already pointed to Ukraine’s defense of the UPA and other nationalist groups to justify President Vladimir Putin’s claim that he launched the war to “denazify” Ukraine. Russia’s prosecutor general last month denounced the UPA and other partisans as collaborators and war criminals. It is almost certain the Kremlin will seize on any fresh opportunity to add more grit into the relationship between Ukraine and Poland, which has helped underpin Kyiv’s defense over the past 4½ years.