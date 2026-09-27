A World War II-era feud is threatening a pivotal alliance for Ukraine

BOROVE, Ukraine—Earlier this summer, a small crowd gathered around six freshly exhumed human skeletons protruding from the ground on the edge of a sunflower field in Ukraine.
They didn’t belong to victims of Russia’s war on Ukraine, but to Poles massacred by Ukrainian ultranationalists who briefly allied with Nazi forces in World War II.
The discovery of burial sites like the one here has long eaten away at relations between the neighbors. Kyiv has lionized the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, known in Ukraine as the UPA, as freedom fighters who fought both the Soviets and Germans, but they are remembered in Poland for the slaughter of tens of thousands of Poles near the two countries’ modern-day borders.