A year after the DeepSeek crash, markets face a new Chinese AI threat

The artificial-intelligence trade has proved resilient since then because a stream of more capable models continues to justify vast spending by U.S. companies. But Chinese AI models are threatening to capture more of the market in 2026, making it harder for U.S. leaders such as Alphabet’s Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic to cash in.

In January 2025, investors misread DeepSeek’s purported $5.6 million training cost as evidence that expensive Nvidia chips were becoming obsolete and that large U.S. technology companies had overinvested in AI. Instead, what followed was a demonstration of Jevons’ Paradox: More capable and efficient models greatly increased demand for AI services, ultimately justifying the data-center build-outs by Microsoft, Amazon.com, and Google.

However, markets may now be overlooking another factor that makes DeepSeek and its domestic peers dangerous for Western rivals. Their models are often “open source" or “open weight," meaning they are free for users to download and modify, and cheap to use. That contrasts with U.S. companies, which generally maintain full control of their models and charge higher subscription fees.

While U.S. models such as Google’s Gemini, Anthropic’s Claude or OpenAI’s GPT remain leaders in complex reasoning, Chinese open-source models have captured around 30% of the “working" market—specifically in programming and roleplay—where cost efficiency and flexibility are prioritized, according to a report by OpenRouter, an AI model marketplace.

Opening Up

China’s open approach also accelerates AI development by allowing users to inspect the code and suggest improvements.

“China seems to be taking a different strategy where if you open the weights and let this diffuse across society and allow it to accelerate research, that can help compensate for the fact that you may not be able to compete directly with companies like OpenAI or Anthropic," says Kyle Miller, a research analyst at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology, in an interview with Barron’s.

Estimates of how far China’s models lag behind U.S. capabilities vary, but the average time frame tends to be around seven months before Chinese developers can match a new American release, according to the research institute Epoch AI. The gap tightened around the time of DeepSeek’s R1 release early last year but has since widened again.

The U.S. lead has been sustained by enormous investment. Consensus estimates for capital expenditure by AI hyperscalers—almost all American—put spending at around $400 billion in 2025 and more than $520 billion in 2026, according to Goldman Sachs Research. UBS analysts estimate that the combined capital spending of China’s internet leaders was equivalent to around $57 billion last year.

Powering Ahead

Sustaining that pace faces obstacles, most notably power supply. New data-center designs require more than one gigawatt of power, equivalent to the capacity of a nuclear reactor. China now produces more than twice as much power as the U.S., and its centralized planning system can direct energy capacity toward AI faster than the decentralized American model.

“We continue to favour China’s approach to AI over that of the U.S. China’s open-source models, combined with access to almost unlimited cheap power, make it a formidable competitor," wrote Christopher Woods, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, in a research note this month. “In this respect, the message from the DeepSeek moment early last year remains highly relevant, even though the U.S. stock market seems, for now at least, to have forgotten about it."

U.S. companies’ key advantage remains access to advanced AI chips from Nvidia. DeepSeek is developing the next version of its flagship model; the speculation is that it will arrive in mid-February, around China’s Lunar New Year. After experimenting with chips from Huawei Technologies and other domestic vendors, it found the results unacceptable and turned to Nvidia GPUs for some of the training, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. DeepSeek didn’t respond to a request for comment from Barron’s.

Chinese firms are nevertheless finding ways to advance within chip constraints. DeepSeek published research this month outlining a method of training larger models using fewer chips through a more efficient memory design.

“We view DeepSeek’s architecture as a new, promising engineering solution that could enable continued model scaling without a proportional increase in GPU capacity," wrote UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri.

Trump Tightrope

Export controls haven’t prevented Chinese companies from training advanced models, but challenges emerge when the models are deployed at scale. Zhipu AI, which released its open-weight GLM 4.7 model in December, said this month it was rationing sales of its coding product to 20% of previous capacity after demand from users overwhelmed its servers.

“I don’t see compute constraints limiting [Chinese companies’] ability to make models that are better and compete near the U.S. frontier," Miller says. “I would say compute constraints hit on the wider ecosystem level when it comes to deployment."

That is where President Donald Trump’s plan to allow Nvidia to sell its H200 chips to China could be pivotal. Alibaba Group and ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, have privately indicated interest in ordering more than 200,000 units each, Bloomberg reported.

With access to those chips, Chinese labs could build AI-training supercomputers as capable as American ones at 50% extra cost compared with U.S.-made ones, according to the Institute for Progress. Subsidies by the Chinese government could cover that differential, leveling the playing field, the institute says.

The think tank, based in Washington, D.C., notes the H200 outperforms any Chinese-produced chip, with a roughly 32% processing-power advantage over Huawei’s Ascend 910C.

A combination of open-source innovation and loosened chip controls could create a cheaper, more capable Chinese AI ecosystem. The possibility is emerging just as OpenAI and Anthropic consider public listings and U.S. hyperscalers such as Microsoft and Meta Platforms face pressure to justify heavy spending.

Rather than a new “DeepSeek moment," the bigger threat is likely to be a slow realization that Chinese companies are structurally undercutting American rivals, triggering a revaluation of U.S. technology stocks.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@barrons.com