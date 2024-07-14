A young Chinese dissident finds a less lonely life in exile

The political awakening of 27-year-old Rei Xia started in China, but her activist career there was short-lived.

In late 2022, after she joined widespread protests against Beijing’s strict Covid-19 restrictions, she was detained for more than five weeks and released on bail. Last year, as thousands poured into Shanghai’s streets on Halloween, she draped herself in sheets of white paper—a symbol against censorship during the year-earlier protests—and was again detained, this time for four weeks. In February, she left China.

In exile in Europe, Xia, who sports Goth-style makeup and outfits, has become an outspoken critic of the Communist Party’s totalitarian rule, part of a growing Chinese diaspora of young activists as the space for expression in China itself narrows.

There have been times when they have been crucial. During the white-paper demonstrations, a dissident based in Italy used his account on X to spread footage of the demonstrations in a prominent challenge to Chinese censorship. Activists have engaged with Western politicians and organized rallies outside Chinese consulates. A feminist comedy show in New York regularly pokes fun at the party at sold-out events.

“Back in China, the overwhelming feeling was one of powerlessness, I was unable to do anything and was politically depressed," Xia said. “Abroad, there is so much to do, it’s hard to keep up."

She fills her days with public talks and online discussions of the treatment of Uyghurs, Tibetans, jailed activists, journalists and others on the fringe in China.

Xia’s brief dissident life in China was a lonely one. Police told her not to discuss her detention experience on social media. There was no organized activist community or guidance on how to protest. In diaspora, she is connected with dissidents across continents. From those older and more experienced, she has learned about the past decade of activism in China. Sometimes they just talk about life in their new homes.

“I don’t have to say much, they just know what I’ve been through," she said.

Bin Xu, a sociologist who researches civil society at Emory University, said suppression of dissent in China has historically driven activists offshore, mostly to Hong Kong. As that once-freewheeling bastion of freedom of expression has come under stricter Beijing control, “the main participants of offshore Chinese civil society are the younger generation of Chinese who study or work abroad," Xu said.

Xia was an unlikely dissident. For most of her life, she was apolitical. She grew up in an upper-middle-class family in Henan province in central China and attended secondary school in Singapore from age 14. Later, she studied philosophy at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

As the pandemic broke out, she returned to China. In Shanghai, she bonded with feminists and queer activists. A yearslong party crackdown had all but wiped out civil society while Xia was abroad. All that was left for her were underground activities, such as script readings of a feminist production based on Eve Ensler’s “Vagina Monologues," which had been banned in China.

In early 2022, two things happened that propelled Xia into activism. When video footage showed a trafficked mother of eight children chained by her neck in a rural shed, Xia was swept along on a wave of outrage. Shortly after, Russia, which had just deepened ties with China, invaded Ukraine. Xia took to the streets to hand out fliers against the invasion. That was the first time she was questioned by police.

When the white-paper demonstrations mushroomed across major Chinese cities in late 2022, Xia and many of her friends joined to vent their frustration with the suffocating political environment. On the second day of the protests, Xia was detained. She was released after 24 hours. But after she shared her friend’s experience of being physically assaulted in detention on Twitter, police took her away again and charged her with “picking quarrels and provoking trouble," a catchall label for acts of defiance.

Yet, while still out on bail, for Halloween in 2023 she layered sheets of white paper across her body as a tribute to the protests a year earlier. Photos spreading on social media captured Xia in her costume. Her detention two weeks later made leaving China more urgent.

Arriving in Europe, she finally let her guard down. In China, she said, “it was impossible to feel even a shred of safety."

Police have harassed the families of prominent overseas young activists, who are also concerned about their own safety overseas. Some others who were already studying or working outside China when the white-paper protests erupted have kept low profiles to protect loved ones in China while contemplating steps they hadn’t envisioned, such as seeking political asylum.

A handful of diaspora dissidents have shed anonymity after deciding they won’t return to China. They have appeared in the British Parliament, testified in the U.S. Congress and spoken at rallies without their faces covered.

“I don’t want to live my whole life in fear. If I do, I’d feel like a total coward," said Ginger Duan, who left her nonprofit job in China in 2019 and last year co-founded an activist group, StarShiner, in the Bay Area to continue the civic spirit ignited in the white-paper movement.

For Xia, speaking in official contexts wasn’t a difficult decision. “I might as well have an impact outside China," she said. Nonetheless, she prefers using Rei, her English first name, rather than her Chinese name, and to leave unmentioned where in Europe she lives.

In May, at a Geneva human-rights summit, Xia recounted her detention experience and held up a giant piece of white paper. On June 4, the 35th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, Xia, using a pseudonym, delivered a taped speech to a U.S. congressional committee that pushes for a confrontational U.S. policy toward China.

Unlike the mostly male dissidents of the Tiananmen generation, who in exile have focused on opposing Communist Party rule, the recent wave of young activists embrace a broader agenda, from women’s and LGBTQ issues to the rights of Uyghurs and Tibetans.

Xu, the Emory professor, said that reflects the diversity within the young Chinese diaspora “who are exposed to various social and political thoughts and have more differential views about China and the world, instead of having a dichotomous worldview of China vs. the West."

The late 2022 protests in China had no visible organizers, and the overseas activists have adopted the same flat structure, with a focus on building communities. They use their online accounts to spread information censored on China’s social media. Italy-based Li Ying has essentially become a one-man information clearinghouse for 1.5 million followers on X, blocked in China but accessible through virtual private networks, since he broadcast the white-paper protests to the world.

Offline, they organize talks, film screenings, picnics and book clubs. Women’s-rights activists in several cities have for the past two years organized regular open-mic comedy shows in Mandarin to offer other young Chinese an uncensored outlet for bottled-up frustration.

In the past year, with more grassroots groups like StarShiner sprouting in places like London, Tokyo and Toronto, young dissidents have launched joint cross-continent campaigns.

In April, activists in dozens of cities screened a documentary on the white-paper protests to honor its jailed filmmaker, Chen Pinlin. In New York, a few dozen young Chinese gathered in a small, stuffy theater. Some in the audience cried as they watched the footage of the protests two years ago.

Xia is aware of the limited impact of such activism on Chinese politics and society but hopes some of the efforts will inspire hope for dissent in China.

Hours before she joined the white-paper demonstrations in 2022, Xia was sitting in her family’s Shanghai apartment captivated by the 2006 film “Summer Palace" about the toll taken on the lives of the students who participated in the 1989 Tiananmen protests.

Xia says her mother, who was involved in the 1989 student protests like all her classmates, has supported her decision to leave China.

“I’ve found a fuller life," Xia said.