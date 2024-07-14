A young Chinese dissident finds a less lonely life in exile
Shen Lu , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 14 Jul 2024, 05:38 PM IST
SummaryAs the space for expression in China narrows, a growing diaspora of young activists is giving voice to defiance against Beijing’s totalitarian rule.
The political awakening of 27-year-old Rei Xia started in China, but her activist career there was short-lived.
