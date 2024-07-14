A young Chinese dissident finds a less lonely life in exile

When the white-paper demonstrations mushroomed across major Chinese cities in late 2022, Xia and many of her friends joined to vent their frustration with the suffocating political environment. On the second day of the protests, Xia was detained. She was released after 24 hours. But after she shared her friend’s experience of being physically assaulted in detention on Twitter, police took her away again and charged her with “picking quarrels and provoking trouble," a catchall label for acts of defiance.