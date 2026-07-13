Investors are pouring trillions of dollars into actively managed exchange-traded funds, but the increasingly popular products may come at a steep price. Active ETFs often charge higher fees than low-cost index funds, and high fees have long been associated with costly underperformance.
Active ETFs are hot. Don’t get burned.
SummaryMore than $2.5 trillion now sits in active ETFs. But they can carry a steep price: higher fees and poor performance. Low-cost index funds generally are the be better bets.
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