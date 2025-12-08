Ad spend to grow more than expected in 2025 as tariffs sting less
Summary
A new report from WPP Media says global ad revenue will reach $1.14 trillion this year.
Advertising spending will grow more than predicted in 2025 because tariffs didn’t take as big a bite as expected and AI provided a boost, according to a new forecast from media investment group WPP Media.
