Adobe is the latest software company to announce a CEO transition, adding even more pressure to other executives in the space as the artificial intelligence risk narrative lingers.
Adobe’s CEO departure turns up the heat on software executives. Investor patience is wearing thin.
SummarySoftware CEOs need to prove they can lead in an evolving tech environment while Wall Street worries about AI replacing software functions.
Adobe is the latest software company to announce a CEO transition, adding even more pressure to other executives in the space as the artificial intelligence risk narrative lingers.
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