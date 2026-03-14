Adobe’s CEO departure turns up the heat on software executives. Investor patience is wearing thin.

Adobe is the latest software company to announce a CEO transition, adding even more pressure to other executives in the space as the artificial intelligence risk narrative lingers.
Adobe is the latest software company to announce a CEO transition, adding even more pressure to other executives in the space as the artificial intelligence risk narrative lingers.
Adobe Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen announced on Thursday that he will be resigning after 18 years in the role. Narayen will stay on as CEO until a successor is chosen and will also remain as chair of the board to help support the new chief executive.
Adobe Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen announced on Thursday that he will be resigning after 18 years in the role. Narayen will stay on as CEO until a successor is chosen and will also remain as chair of the board to help support the new chief executive.
Adobe’s announcement shows how improving AI capabilities have raised the bar for even some of the most successful software executives. CEOs need to prove that they can lead their company through an evolving tech environment while Wall Street worries about AI replacing software functions.
Adobe didn’t have someone lined up to replace Narayen. Shareholders are now left to wonder what kind of vision the next chief executive will have as the company stands in the center of the debate surrounding how AI will impact the future of software.
“An argument could be made that a capital and financial steward is the right archetype given the current profile of the numbers, but this could easily be seen as submitting to the AI narrative,” KeyBanc analyst Jackson Ader wrote on Thursday. He went on to say the company instead could bring on someone with a strong AI background to focus on its growth in that area.
Whoever the new leader at Adobe is, they will have big shoes to fill.
Narayen became CEO in December 2007, and led the company through an important transformation. Adobe used to sell its software in boxes, until the company switched to a subscription model in 2013. It was a move that brought Adobe into the modern era and influenced changes in the software space. Barron’s listed Narayen as one of its 30 top CEOs in 2016.
Adobe stocked soared 1,534% from December 2007 to its all-time closing high on Nov. 19, 2021.
However, shares have lost their momentum following the introduction of generative AI. The stock’s dropped 63% from that all-time closing high. It seems that investors haven’t been confident in the company’s ability to recreate its 2013 innovation with AI.
Adobe wasn’t the first software company to announce a CEO departure this year. Workday said on Feb. 9 that Carl Eschenbach was stepping down as CEO and would be replaced by co-founder Aneel Bhusri. The company said at the time that “as we enter a defining moment shaped by AI, there is no one better than Aneel to lead this next chapter.”
Executive-recruiting firm Spencer Stuart released data in February that showed 68 new S&P 1500 CEOs were named in 2025, the most since 2010. The report said both investors and boards had “less patience for CEOs overseeing weak growth and for those slow to transform their organizations for an AI-centric future.”
While investors are trying to parse through who the software winners and losers are as AI evolves, one thing is certain: Adobe’s sudden management shakeup affirms that the pressure is on for software executives to implement ideas that will convince investors their company can keep up in an AI world.
Write to Angela Palumbo at angela.palumbo@dowjones.com