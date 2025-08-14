Adults are going to sleep-away camp to make friends. It seems to actually work.
Tara Weiss , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 14 Aug 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Summary
Overnight camps are increasingly catering to solo travelers who are looking for in person connection.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Camp Social offers a three-day overnight camp for women in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story