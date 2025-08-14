Adults are going to sleep-away camp to make friends. It seems to actually work.

“When you’re in your 20s and 30s, you don’t make tons of friends unless you’re doing something that bonds you," she said. Now Benson has a girls group she goes on trips with and one of Benson’s closest friends at Camp Social became her roommate for a year in her Provo, Utah, home. Perhaps it was the war paint they smeared under their eyes to display their color-war team spirit or cheering each other on during a relay that connected them so tightly. As she put it, “we got to be silly together."