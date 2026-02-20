Advisers want Trump to focus on the economy. It’s easier said than done.

WASHINGTON—President Trump delivered what his advisers billed as a marquee speech about the economy on Thursday afternoon. But for much of the day, Trump had other matters on his mind.

On Thursday morning, he met with world leaders at the newly renamed Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace to discuss his plans for the “rebirth" of Gaza. Trump warned “bad things will happen" if Iran doesn’t make a deal on its nuclear program, as he weighs a strike on the country.

In remarks to reporters in the afternoon, Trump accused former President Barack Obama of leaking classified information about the existence of aliens. On social media, the president thanked members of a Washington commission for approving design plans for a new White House ballroom.

The scenes captured the dynamic that is testing the president and worrying Republicans.

With the midterm elections fast approaching, advisers want Trump to stay laser-focused on the economy. But foreign affairs and other issues have continuously captured his attention.

“MAGA trusts President Trump deeply on national security decisions—but the specter of the midterms now hangs over every action," said Steve Bannon, a former senior adviser to Trump. “They have his back, but are anxious about the next roll of the ‘iron dice.’"

Trump visited Rome, Ga., for Thursday’s speech on the economy. He used the backdrop of a company that makes steel racks to tout tariffs and talk up regulatory cuts, stock market gains and billions of pledged foreign investments in the U.S. Trump highlighted his “no tax on tips" policy and investment accounts for newborns. But he also spent some of his speech on other issues, claiming that Democrats want to cheat at elections and joking he wanted to give himself the Medal of Honor.

“I inherited a mess," Trump said of his 2024 election victory. While some positive signs have emerged, including cooler inflation, polls show many Americans remain uneasy about their economic status.

Earlier this week, Trump’s top political advisers convened a strategy session at a club on Capitol Hill that hammered home the point that the economy will be the top issue in the election. The group, which included cabinet members who have been instructed to fan out across the country, was told to focus on issues such as lowering housing and prescription-drug costs, as well as the tax cuts Trump pushed through Congress last year.

Trump’s advisers are concerned about the historical patterns of midterm elections, which tend to hurt the party that controls the White House. A loss of either chamber of Congress—the House is the most likely to change hands—would usher in a series of investigations by newly empowered Democratic lawmakers.

The president’s allies are also wary of how Democrats have harnessed affordability issues in recent special elections, helping them win the governorships in Virginia and New Jersey. Trump has shown frustration that Democrats’ messaging has resonated with some voters.

“They caused the affordability problem, and we’ve solved it," Trump said during his speech in Georgia.

The president’s 2024 comeback was driven in large part by his campaign-trail pledges to boost the economy, as Democrats struggled to shed the political baggage of the postpandemic economic slump.

But Trump’s second term has been dominated by foreign entanglements, including the war in Ukraine, his strike on Iran last year, trade beefs with allies, threats to take control of Greenland and the ouster of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. Trump is now turning attention to Cuba. His Board of Peace—which Trump envisions as an alternative to the United Nations—continues that focus.

View Full Image President Trump joins a meeting of the ‘Board of Peace’ at the newly renamed Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington Thursday.

The board was formed out of Trump’s plan to restore peace and rebuild Gaza. A collection of countries, from Albania to Indonesia and Kazakhstan, have joined, but leading U.S. allies have stayed on the sidelines. At Thursday morning’s event with world leaders, Trump said the U.S. would contribute $10 billion to the cause, though it is unclear where that money would come from. Trump gathered leaders for a group photo while playing a song from his handpicked playlist: “November Rain" by Guns N’ Roses.

Administration officials said the goal of the Gaza effort is to build ties with the Middle East so players there take control of stabilizing the region. They stress that no U.S. troops will be on the ground there.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said Trump’s foreign-policy agenda is intended to help the American people by encouraging investment in the U.S., creating jobs, rebuilding manufacturing and negotiating more equitable trade deals. “All of the President’s actions put America First—be it through making the entire world safer or bringing economic deliverables home to our country," Kelly said.

The prospect of another strike in Iran is reviving longstanding concerns among members of Trump’s conservative base that the president is drawing the U.S. into foreign affairs at the expense of domestic matters. Trump’s decision to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities last year stoked similar frustrations.

“Americans do not want to go to war with Iran!!! They want to be able to afford their lives and get ahead," former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a once-steadfast Trump ally who is now a critic of his agenda, wrote on social media.

Trump’s biggest opportunity to sell Americans on his economy will come Tuesday when he delivers his State of the Union address. Advisers said the president is expected to highlight his agenda, while offering new economic proposals.

“The foreign crises are unavoidable, but can’t overshadow the domestic agenda," said GOP strategist Alex Conant. “But it’s hard to consistently drive an economic message with all the international crises and travel."

Write to Alex Leary at alex.leary@wsj.com